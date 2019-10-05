Exarchia police precinct escapee rearrested
Online
A 39-year-old man who escaped from the police precinct in Exarchia, downtown Athens, last Monday, was nabbed by police in Athens in the early hours of Saturday morning.
A 39-year-old man who escaped from the police precinct in Exarchia, downtown Athens, last Monday, was nabbed by police in Athens in the early hours of Saturday morning.
The man, who had been in detention over a series of thefts, had escaped from custody after requesting permission to use the restrooms and then pushing past the officer who had been appointed to guard him and fleeing the precinct.
He was to face a prosecutor.