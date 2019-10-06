Irregular migration is a problem that is affecting Greece, but it is not a Greek problem. Its management depends first and foremost on the European Union’s ability to find a modus vivendi with Turkey.



But there is also a domestic aspect that cannot wait for the fruits of these diplomatic efforts. The Greek state must manage those people who are already in the country and seeking asylum.



The islands of the eastern Aegean are struggling to keep control as their first reception and identification facilities are already bursting at the seams and more people are arriving on their shores every day from the coast of neighboring Turkey.



Managing migration will be much easier if everyone – and especially local officials – demonstrate a spirit of cooperation, operational readiness and composure. Adding loaded rhetoric to the issue only complicates an already difficult problem.