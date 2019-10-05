Pompeo reiterates warning over Turkish drilling off Cyprus

US State Secretary Mike Pompeo answers a question during a discussion at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Centre (SNFCC), in Athens, Saturday.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo reiterated on Saturday that the US has made it clear to Turkey that “illegal drilling is unacceptable.”



“We will continue to communicate that,” he added.



Pompeo was responding to a question after a speech at the Stavros Niarchos Foundation Cultural Center in Athens.



Pompeo said that a defense deal between Greece and the US, which was ratified earlier on Saturday, was not related to the activity of Turkey, a NATO ally.



“There is no other country that drove this,” he said, adding that Washington aims to preserve the “same set of values as Greece.”