Dillon | Athens | October 9

Brazil-born, Berlin-based pianist, singer and composer Dillon (Dominique Dillon de Byington) is making her Greek debut at the Parnassos Literary Society on Wednesday, October 9. After establishing her reputation with the albums “This Silence Kills” in 2011, “The Unknown” in 2014 and “Kind” in 2017, the 31-year-old electronic music artist returned last spring with the EP “When Breathing Feels Like Drowning,” in cooperation with Samuel Savenberg. The show starts at 9.30 p.m. and tickets cost 15, 18 and 22 euros, from www.viva.gr and by calling 11876.



Parnassos Literary Society, 8 Karytsi Square, tel 210.322.1917