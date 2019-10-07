Tusk: 'Illegal' Turkish drilling undermines neighborly relations
Turkey's continued “illegal drilling activities only undermine good neighborly relations” between the EU and Turkey, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday evening, after Ankara announced its intention to drill for gas in waters where Cyprus has licensed European energy companies to conduct a hydrocarbons search.
“The EU stands united behind Cyprus,” he said in a tweet, adding that he is in contact with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades.