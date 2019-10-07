NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Tusk: 'Illegal' Turkish drilling undermines neighborly relations

TAGS: EU, Energy, Cyprus

Turkey's continued “illegal drilling activities only undermine good neighborly relations” between the EU and Turkey, European Council President Donald Tusk said on Monday evening, after Ankara announced its intention to drill for gas in waters where Cyprus has licensed European energy companies to conduct a hydrocarbons search.

“The EU stands united behind Cyprus,” he said in a tweet, adding that he is in contact with Cypriot President Nicos Anastasiades. 

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 