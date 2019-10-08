East Med stability at top of agenda at tripartite summit in Cairo

Stability in the Eastern Mediterranean amid mounting tension with Turkey is to top the agenda at a tripartite summit between Greece, Cyprus and Israel taking place in Cairo on Tuesday.

The Egypt-Greece-Cyprus tripartite partnership is a “powerful institution of multi-level and expanding regional cooperation, which is open to all states in the region whose foreign policy and whose relations with their neighbors are based on respect for international law and its implementation,” Mitsotakis told Egyptian newspaper Al Ahram ahead of his Cairo visit on Monday.

In talks with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi and Cyprus’ Nicos Anastasiades, Mitsotakis is expected to point to “the problems Turkey’s stance is creating both at the level of bilateral relations, as well as in the Eastern Mediterranean and Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone,” he told the paper.



Turkey’s operations in Syria and concerns of an upsurge in migration from the Middle East to the West are also expected to be high on the agenda of talks.

Mitsotakis will also be meeting with representatives of the Greek community of Cairo.



He will be accompanied on his trip by the ministers for Foreign Affairs Nikos Dendias, Environment and Energy Kostis Hatzidakis and Culture Lina Mendoni, as well as by the head of Enterprise, Greece Georgios Filiopoulos.