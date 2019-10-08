NATO's Stoltenberg to visit Athens on Thursday
Stoltenberg will meet with President Prokopis Pavlopoulos and Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and hold a press conference with the latter at 7 p.m.
Secretary General of NATO Jens Stoltenberg will visit Greece on Thursday to meet with Greek officials, the alliance said in a statement.
The NATO top official will previously visit Rome on Wednesday and then Istanbul on Friday.