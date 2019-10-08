ATHEX: After early slide, bourse index reclaims 820-pt level

The Athens bourse played second fiddle to the Greek bond market on Tuesday, but buyers returned when the benchmark hit a low of 818 points – after the bond’s book closed – and by the closing bell the main index’s losses had halved.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 824.06 points, shedding 0.66 percent from Monday’s 829.52 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.51 percent to 2,051.92 points.

The banks index dropped 2 percent, with Alpha giving up 2.94 percent, Piraeus conceding 2.38 percent and National parting with 2.20 percent. Public Power Corporation declined 3.66 percent and Viohalco shrank 3.12 percent, while Jumbo earned 2.14 percent and OTE improved 1.33 percent.

In total 28 stocks posted gains, 81 showed losses and 23 stayed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 66.6 million euros, up from Monday’s 30.3 million.

In Nicosia the Cyprus Stock Exchange eased 0.05 percent to close at 65.59 points.