This winter promises to be easier for those with oil home heating systems: Heating oil sales will start on October 15 and prices will be 11 percent lower than last year, while the heating oil subsidy will be handed out earlier.

Estimates by fuel trading companies and fuel stations put the starting rate at 1.02 euros per liter, against 1.148 euros/liter on October 15, 2018.

Finance Minister Christos Staikouras announced on Tuesday that the ministerial decision on the heating oil subsidy will be issued next week, so that the entire amount due can be handed out within 2019.