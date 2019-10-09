Prodromou accuses Turkey of invading Cyprus’ territorial waters

Cypriot government spokesman Prodromos Prodromou has condemned Turkish activities inside Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone (EEZ) describing it as an invasion of the Mediterranean island’s maritime domain.



“This is certainly an invasion of Cyprus’ territorial waters,” Prodromou told Skai radio on Wednesday.



“It questions and obstructs the exercise of Cyprus’ sovereign rights,” he said.



Prodromou said that the European Council was monitoring Turkey’s activities adding that Council President Donald Tusk plans to visit Nicosia in the coming days.



Tensions between Cyprus and Turkey over offshore drilling have intensified after Ankara sent a drilling ship to a block already licensed by Nicosia to Italian and French energy companies.