ATHEX: Stocks buoyed by T-bill issue

The treasury bill issue that recorded a negative yield for the first time in Greece’s history dominated trading at the local stock market on Wednesday, with investors beginning to anticipate a credit rating upgrade for Greece coming sooner rather than later.



The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 831.72 points, adding 0.93 percent to Tuesday’s 824.06 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.69 percent to 2,066.17 points.

The banks index improved 1.72 percent, as Piraeus increased 3.04 percent, National earned 2.08 percent, Alpha grew 1.51 percent and Eurobank collected 1.14 percent.



Viohalco augmented 4.39 percent, Piraeus Port Authority advanced 4.04 percent, Public Power Corporation climbed 2.67 percent and Jumbo rose 2.53 percent. Motor Oil conceded 1.41 percent.

In total 73 stocks posted gains, 26 suffered losses and 25 stayed put.



Turnover reached 41.5 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 66.6 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange declined 1.28 percent to close at 64.75 points, as Bank of Cyprus gave up 6.2 percent.