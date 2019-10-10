WHAT’S ON | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Sonar | Athens | October 11 & 12

TAGS: Music

Sonar Athens is the Greek edition ofBarcelona’s pioneering electronic music and digital arts festival. The lineup features 33 acts, ranging from Paul Kalkbrenner, Jon Hopkins, Modeselektor, UNKLE and DJ Koze to Caterina Barbieri, Tim Hecker, Rival Consoles and Shigeto. The two-day festival will take place at different venues in the Gazi area of downtown Athens. For more information as well as ticket purchases, visit sonarathens.gr. Daily tickets cost 42 euros while a two-day pass is available for 78 euros.

