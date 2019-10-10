Three convicts get life terms for killing lawyer

An Athens court handed life terms to three Albanian convicts on Thursday after finding them guilty of the murder of Athens lawyer Michalis Zafeiropoulos in 2017.

Following a prosecutor’s proposal for an exemplary punishment, the court sentenced Ibrahim Brahimai, who shot the lawyer, to life, plus an additional 11 years.

Claudian Lekotsai, the head of a criminal gang believed to have operated in Attica’s high-security Korydallos Prison, and Olti Dulce also received life sentences after being found guilty as moral instigators of the murder.

Zafeiropoulos’ widow, Vicky Zafeiropoulou, expressed her gratitude for the verdict, noting however that nothing would change for the three convicts, who are already in prison for other crimes.

“Nothing will change for me or my children either,” she said.