Greek minister signs statement of intent for acquisition of two French frigates

Defense Minister Nikos Panagiotopoulos on Thursday expressed Greece's willingness to launch talks for the acquisition of two new navy frigates in talks with his French counterpart Florence Parly in Paris.

The ministers signed a statement of intent for the acquisition by the Hellenic Navy of two frigates, Panagiotopoulos said, adding that there was “a long way to go” before an agreement is reached on the required “technical aspects” of the vessels.

Another point of discussion was some pending issues relating to the maintenance of French Mirage fighter jets, he said.

The two ministers also discussed Turkey's offensive in Syria and developments in the eastern Mediterranean where Turkey continues its illegal prospecting for hydrocarbons in Cyprus' exclusive economic zone.

In comments to reporters after his meeting with Parly, Panagiotopoulos referred to French and Italian vessels in the area, saying that they served to underline the presence of the European Union and its objections to Turkey's continuing transgressions in Cyprus' waters.