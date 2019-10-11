The opening on Thursday of Greece’s first crematorium in Ritsona on the island of Evia serves as an example of the sometimes backward state of the country.

In Greece, a funerary custom which is anything but a novelty for most European countries became tangled up in a web of dogmatic beliefs that held it hostage to political reluctance for decades.

In the end, it always turns out that being caught up in irrational fears drains Greece of its strength. The paralysis always stems from the same thing: too much fear about the so-called political cost.