Turkish jets violate Greek airspace

Turkish fighter jets on Friday violated Greek national airspace in the northeastern Aegean 13 times, Greek defense sources said.



The four Turkish F-16s also entered the Athens Flight Information Region four times before first submitting a flight plan.



Four of the violations were overflights over the islets of Oinousses and Panagia, according to defense sources, who said two of the F-16s were armed.



The Turkish aircraft were intercepted by Greek aircraft in line with international rules of engagement.