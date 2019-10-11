NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkish jets violate Greek airspace

TAGS: Defense

Turkish fighter jets on Friday violated Greek national airspace in the northeastern Aegean 13 times, Greek defense sources said.

The four Turkish F-16s also entered the Athens Flight Information Region four times before first submitting a flight plan.

Four of the violations were overflights over the islets of Oinousses and Panagia, according to defense sources, who said two of the F-16s were armed.

The Turkish aircraft were intercepted by Greek aircraft in line with international rules of engagement.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 