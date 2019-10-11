Turkish jets violate Greek airspace
Turkish fighter jets on Friday violated Greek national airspace in the northeastern Aegean 13 times, Greek defense sources said.
The four Turkish F-16s also entered the Athens Flight Information Region four times before first submitting a flight plan.
Four of the violations were overflights over the islets of Oinousses and Panagia, according to defense sources, who said two of the F-16s were armed.
The Turkish aircraft were intercepted by Greek aircraft in line with international rules of engagement.