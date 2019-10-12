COMMENT | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Editorial EDITORIAL

Twisting democracy

COMMENT

Now that the topic of the voting rights of diaspora Greeks has been extensively debated between the country’s political leaders, one thing is clear: Facilitating the electoral participation of Greeks living in foreign countries would not lead to an expansion of the electoral body.

The conservative government has shown a conciliatory stance on all parameters of the issue except one, and that is the equality of the vote.

Meanwhile, the country’s main opposition has failed to come up with a meaningful argument to justify its position that the vote of overseas Greeks should not be factored into the election outcome. Why should the vote of diaspora Greeks be treated as a second-class vote?

In this twisting of the democratic process, the leftist opposition is alone.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 