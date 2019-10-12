Now that the topic of the voting rights of diaspora Greeks has been extensively debated between the country’s political leaders, one thing is clear: Facilitating the electoral participation of Greeks living in foreign countries would not lead to an expansion of the electoral body.

The conservative government has shown a conciliatory stance on all parameters of the issue except one, and that is the equality of the vote.

Meanwhile, the country’s main opposition has failed to come up with a meaningful argument to justify its position that the vote of overseas Greeks should not be factored into the election outcome. Why should the vote of diaspora Greeks be treated as a second-class vote?

In this twisting of the democratic process, the leftist opposition is alone.