NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Athens bus routes changing as part of cost-cutting initiative

TAGS: Transport

The Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) has introduced a number of changes to the capital’s bus services in a bid to reduce operational costs.

Effective as of Monday, OASA will be shutting down a number of services that were found to have low passenger numbers.

These include the 404 bus between the metro stations of Halandri and Ethniki Amyna; the 713 between Panorama in Ano Liosia and the Panorama Suburban Railway station; the 100 between Koumoundourou Square, Kolonaki and Omonia; the 155 between Aghios Dimitrios metro station and Elliniko; and the 165 Terpsithea-Argyroupoli-Syntagma bus.

OASA is also merging the 409 and 403 in the northern suburb of Papagou, among other changes.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 