Athens bus routes changing as part of cost-cutting initiative

The Athens Urban Transport Organization (OASA) has introduced a number of changes to the capital’s bus services in a bid to reduce operational costs.

Effective as of Monday, OASA will be shutting down a number of services that were found to have low passenger numbers.

These include the 404 bus between the metro stations of Halandri and Ethniki Amyna; the 713 between Panorama in Ano Liosia and the Panorama Suburban Railway station; the 100 between Koumoundourou Square, Kolonaki and Omonia; the 155 between Aghios Dimitrios metro station and Elliniko; and the 165 Terpsithea-Argyroupoli-Syntagma bus.

OASA is also merging the 409 and 403 in the northern suburb of Papagou, among other changes.