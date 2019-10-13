Whatever one may think about the judicial probes undertaken during the tenure of Greece’s leftist administration, it’s very hard to deny one thing: The country’s justice system sustained unprecedented damage.

The judiciary was blighted by the scourge of sectarianism and its status was tarnished not only by the handling of politically loaded cases, but also by the thoughtless behavior of senior judges who did not hesitate to indulge in cheap partisanship.

An effort to rectify the damage is already under way with the appointment of a new leadership at the country’s higher courts. \

However, judicial officials will have to show a fair amount of institutional and professional sensibility for the justice system to recover from this credibility crisis.