Galan Trio | Athens | October 18

The Galan Trio – Babis Karasavvidis on violin, Marina Kolovou on cello and Petros Bouras on piano – presents a recital that pays tribute to Clara Schumann on the occasion of the bicentennial of her birth, and Fanny Mendelssohn, considered among the greatest female Romantic composers in a male-dominated world. They will play two trios for piano and strings, one written by Schumann at the age of 17, and the other by Mendelssohn at the age of 41, the year she died. Tickets cost 10 and 15 euros and the performance starts at 8.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr