Five-year-old in ICU after crash on Crete

A 5-year-old girl who was in one of two cars that crashed in the Cretan prefecture of Rethymno on Sunday was in the intensive care unit of Iraklio General Hospital on Monday.

The local traffic police have launched an investigation to determine the exact circumstances of the collision between the two cars on the national highway near the small town of Skaleta.

The girl underwent surgery a few hours after the crash and was then moved to the ICU.

Hospital director Yiannis Fanourgiakis told the Athens-Macedonian News Agency that a team of surgeons and specialists were monitoring the girl’s recovery.

“I have faith in the staff of the hospital, I believe she has received the best possible medical treatment and that things will go well,” he said.

The girl’s 2-year-old brother and 31-year-old mother, who had been in one of the cars, were treated in the same hospital for less serious injuries.