ATHEX: Late buying offsets early bourse losses

Greek stocks held their ground on Monday as early losses gave way to a late surge that offset the selling action and left the benchmark virtually unchanged at the beginning of the trading week. The low turnover pointed to the wait-and-see stance adopted by larger portfolios, while bond yields have started to edge higher.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 855.89 points, shedding less than 0.01 percent from Friday’s 855.95 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index expanded 0.08 percent to 2,132.17 points while the small-cap index contracted 0.26 percent.

The banks index advanced 0.56 percent, with National improving 1.26 percent, Alpha climbing 1.12 percent and Piraeus collecting 0.67 percent, while Eurobank slipped 0.56 percent. Piraeus Port Authority fell 2.76 percent, Public Power Corporation lost 2.52 percent and Cenergy Holdings shrank 1.76 percent.

In total 46 stocks enjoyed gains, 58 suffered losses and 23 remained unchanged.

Turnover was the lowest of the last five session, amounting to 36.2 million euros, just over half of last Friday’s 72 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange decreased 0.33 percent to close at 66.26 points.