‘Frozen’ On Ice | Athens & Thessaloniki | November 20-24 & November 29 - December 1

Field Entertainment transports the action of the smash-hit animated adventure “Frozen” onto ice, complete with amazing scenery and cool special effects, and will be bringing its production to Athens for a run at the Faliro Indoor Arena from November 20-24 before heading north to Thessaloniki’s PASOK arena for another run on November 29 to December 1. Not to let Disney on Ice fans down, the extravaganza will also feature appearance by Mickey, Minnie and other much-loved characters. Tickets are on sale at www.viva.gr, which is offering four for the price of three right now. For details and reservations, call 211.800.5141.

Faliro Indoor Arena, 22 Koumoundourou, Palaio Faliro, tel 210.921.3310;

PAOK Sport Arena, Antoni Tritsi, Pylaia, tel 2310.472.551