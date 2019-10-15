Classical | Athens | December 18

After a successful collaboration with the Athens State Orchestra last year, dynamic Belgian conductor Michel Tilkin returns to the podium to conduct the acclaimed Greek ensemble at the Athens Concert Hall on Friday, December 18. The program begins with Carl Maria von Weber’s overture from his opera “Der Freischutz,’ followed by Beethoven's exuberant yet subtle Piano Concerto No 2, marking the 250th anniversary of the composer's birth, with Charalambos Angelopoulos delivering a fresh reading of the piece. The final piece is Tchaikovsky’s heartbreaking last symphony, Symphony No 6 in B minor, Op. 74, “Pathetique.” Tickets cost 10-25 euros and the performance begins at 8.30 p.m.

Athens Concert Hall, 1 Kokkali & Vassilissis Sofias, tel 210.728.2333, www.megaron.gr