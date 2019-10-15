Lara Fabian | Athens | December 12

One of the best-selling Belgian artists of all time, with more than 20 million record sales worldwide, lyric soprano Lara Fabian returns to Athens on December 12, for a special audiovisual show at the Olympic Stadium (OAKA) Indoor Arena with songs from her latest album, “Papillon,” as well as older favorites. Fabian performed two shows in Athens last year for which tickets sold out quickly, and this year is expected to be no different. Tickets are available at www.ticketmaster.gr and cost between 30 and 80 euros. The concert starts at 9.30 p.m.

OAKA, Spyrou Loui Avenue, Maroussi, tel 210.683.4773