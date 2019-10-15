Industrial exports lead outgoing trade

Industrial exports recorded 8 percent growth in the first seven months of the year, with their value topping 8.7 billion euros, according to a report by the Foundation for Economic and Industrial Research (IOBE).



Not only was the increase in industrial exports twice that of all exports of goods over the same period, but outlook indexes such as September’s for business expectations in industry strengthened further too (from 104.5 points last year to 106.8 points last month), suggesting that the expansion will continue in the coming months.



“The improvement in expectations in industry is mainly thanks to the strengthening of investments by enterprises, both in the domestic and the foreign markets, as well as generally to the growth momentum seen in the last few months,” IOBE commented.