House panel probing former justice minister gets to work

A cross-party committee that is to investigate whether former alternate justice minister Dimitris Papangelopoulos should be prosecuted over suspected interventions in an investigation into the alleged bribery of Greek politicians by Swiss drugmaker Novartis sat for the first time on Wednesday.



After procedural preparations this week, the committee is expected to draft a list of witnesses to summon by next week.

They are expected to include former top corruption prosecutor Eleni Raikou and former Supreme Court deputy prosecutor Ioannis Angelis, who have accused Papangelopoulos of seeking to influence the Novartis investigation.