Turkish jets fly over Oinousses, Panaghia islands

Two Turkish F-16 fighter jets entered the Athens Flight Information (FIR) region on Thursday, flying at 28,000 feet above the Aegean islands of Oinousses and Panaghia.

According to the National Defense General Staff, the unauthorized overflights took place shortly before 10.30 a.m. and the Turkish were intercepted and chased off, according to the international rules of engagement.

Similar overflights were recorded in the area last Friday as well.