Protesters barge into Turkish Consulate in Thessaloniki

Police in Thessaloniki responded in force on Thursday morning when a group of around 10 people barged onto the premises of the northern port city’s Turkish Consulate.

According to initial reports, the trespassers are anarchists protesting Turkey’s ongoing military operations in northern Syria, some of whom may belong to the anti-establishment group Rouvikonas.

The building has reportedly been surrounded by police waiting to take the protesters, who have been restricted to the consulate’s forecourt, for questioning.

The Hellenic Police (ELAS) last week issued orders to increase patrols near Turkish and American potential targets across the country amid concerns of reactions to Ankara’s military operations.