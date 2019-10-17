NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Officers injured while responding to disturbance in Acharnes

Two police officers were transferred to a military hospital after coming under attack late on Wednesday night by 10 members of the Roma community in Acharnes, north of Athens.

According to police sources, officers were dispatched to a house on Menelaou Lountemi Street at around 10.30 p.m. after receiving reports of a disturbance.

On arrival they were assaulted by the Roma residents. Three of the alleged attackers were detained for questioning.

