Germany rejects fresh demand for war reparations

Germany on Friday rejected a fresh demand from Greece for hundreds of billions of euros in World War I and II reparations, insisting that a treaty signed 29 years ago had wrapped up all such claims.



A so-called note verbale, which was delivered by Greece’s ambassador to Berlin to the German Foreign Ministry in June, invited the German government “to a negotiation for the practical satisfaction of these demands, which are of particular importance to the Greek people, as a moral and material issue.”



In a diplomatic note to the Greek ambassador on Friday, the German Foreign Ministry rejected the demand for compensation, adding that the issue had been settled by the “Treaty on the Final Settlement with respect to Germany,” also known as the “Two plus Four Treaty,” signed in September 1990 by then-East Germany and West Germany and the four wartime allies before German reunification in 1990.