Mandra being shielded from floods

Engineering crews are seen working on Monday on a project to bolster the banks of the Agia Aikaterini stream in Mandra, a town in western Attica where flash floods claimed 25 lives in November 2017. Attica Regional Governor Giorgos Patoulis visited the location and inspected the ongoing work, which aims to bolster flood protection in the area, which lies between Mount Pateras and the Gulf of Elefsina. The project also includes strengthening the banks of the Soures stream and rebuilding a section of highway that was washed away in 2017. [InTime News]