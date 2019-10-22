Charlie Haden Tribute | Athens | October 23

Greece’s BYS Trio – Chrysostomos Boukalis on double bass, Kostas Yazoglou on piano and Nikos Sidirokastritis on drums – takes the stage at the Half Note jazz club with a tribute to Charlie Haden (1937-2014), an American jazz double bass player, bandleader, composer and educator whose career spanned more than 50 years. Their program will also include other composers whose work inspired Haden. The show starts at 9.30 p.m. and admission costs 15 euros for a seat at a table and 10 euros at the bar.



Half Note, 17 Trivonianou, Mets, tel 210.921.3310