PM says Thessaloniki metro will be ready in April 2023

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis pledged on Tuesday that the long-delayed Thessaloniki metro will be up and running in April 2023.

After two meetings with local officials at the Ministry of Macedonia-Thrace, he said he was pleased that timetables are being kept, adding that the problems with the city's public transport will improve at the start of 2020.

Mitsotakis is later expected to visit the Thessaloniki Biennale of Contemporary Art and speak at an event organized by the Thessaloniki Symposium, titled “Governing at a time of ungovernability.”