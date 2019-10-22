Baby abandoned in Thessaloniki

A newborn boy, who was found abandoned at the entrance of a Thessaloniki apartment block on Tuesday, was later being treated at the northern port city’s Ippokrateio Hospital, along with the infant’s 24-year-old mother who was traced to a nearby apartment.



According to local reports, the woman is believed to have given birth at home at around noon in the presence of her partner and her brother.



It remained unclear who left the infant outside the other apartment block.



Paramedics who collected the baby had to clamp the umbilical cord to staunch the bleeding as it had not been cut properly, reports said.