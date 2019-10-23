NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Golden Dawn’s number two denies party’s Nazi ideology

YIANNIS PAPADOPOULOS

TAGS: GD trial, Justice

The political trial of the extreme-right Golden Dawn continued Tuesday, with Christos Pappas, the party’s number two, declaring that his “conscience is clear” and dismissing an old photograph of him and his young son performing the Nazi salute, saying they were “having a laugh.”

Pappas, who has been close friends with party leader Nikos Michaloliakos for decades, played down old articles of his praising Nazism as “writings of my youth” and distinguished GD’s ideology as “popular nationalism” as opposed to “nationalism socialism.”

Pappas said he had never received encouragement from anyone, including Michaloliakos, to use violence. Michaloliakos is expected to testify on November 6.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 