Turkey issues four navtexes for exercises in Aegean, Cyprus

Further escalating regional tensions, Turkey on Tuesday issued four navigational telexes (navtexes), reserving areas in the Aegean and the Eastern Mediterranean for naval exercises with live ammunition.



Specifically, it issued two navtexes reserving areas near Kastellorizo in the southeastern Aegean on Wednesday and parts of the northeastern Aegean between Limnos and Lesvos on Thursday.



The other two navtexes reserved large areas within Cyprus’ exclusive economic zone from Wednesday until Thursday and on Friday.

Meanwhile, Turkish fighter jets violated Greek national airspace 51 times on Tuesday and engaged in five mock dogfights with Greek fighter jets.