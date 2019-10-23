NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
NEWS

Turkish fighter jets fly over Ro

TAGS: Defense

Turkish fighter jets entered the Athens Flight Information Region on Wednesday afternoon, flying above the islet of Ro, off the Dodecanese island of Kastellorizo, without first submitting a flight plan.

According to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), two Turkish F-16s flew over Ro at an altitude of 28,000 feet at 3.11 p.m., with another pair of Turkish jets flying over the same island at 22,000 feet two minutes later.

In all cases, the Turkish jets were intercepted in line with international rules of engagement, GEETHA said.

On Monday, a Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flew over Ro at 20,000 feet, and on Tuesday Turkish jets again flew over Ro on two occasions, at altitudes of 19,000 feet and 27,000 feet respectively.

Online



 


Booking.com

About us  |  Subscriptions  |  Advertising  |  Contact us  |  Site Map  |  Terms of use  |  Partner Content  |  Greece is
Copyright © 2018, H KAΘHMEPINH All Rights Reserved.

 