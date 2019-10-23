Turkish fighter jets fly over Ro

Turkish fighter jets entered the Athens Flight Information Region on Wednesday afternoon, flying above the islet of Ro, off the Dodecanese island of Kastellorizo, without first submitting a flight plan.



According to the Hellenic National Defense General Staff (GEETHA), two Turkish F-16s flew over Ro at an altitude of 28,000 feet at 3.11 p.m., with another pair of Turkish jets flying over the same island at 22,000 feet two minutes later.



In all cases, the Turkish jets were intercepted in line with international rules of engagement, GEETHA said.



On Monday, a Turkish unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) flew over Ro at 20,000 feet, and on Tuesday Turkish jets again flew over Ro on two occasions, at altitudes of 19,000 feet and 27,000 feet respectively.