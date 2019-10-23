Spar Hellas and Bazaar join forces

Supermarket chains Spar Hellas and Bazaar have decided to join forces, agreeing to a cooperation deal.



The agreement concerns three levels, aiming at the creation of economies of scale through synergies and the strengthening of both brands’ presence, particularly in the category of convenience stores.



Bazaar will provide logistics services to Spar Hellas and will be able to develop stores with the Spar brand.



Sources also say the two sides have agreed to the creation of four Spar stores by Bazaar within 2020.



There are currently 31 Spar stores operating across Greece.