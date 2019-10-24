Catamaran Cup under way in Nafplio

Catamarans are lined up in the harbor at Nafplio, in the northeastern Peloponnese, on Wednesday, at the end of day five of the 10th Catamaran Cup. Launched by Istion Yachting in 2010, the event has become one of the most popular on the regatta calendar, drawing entries from 18 countries. The race, which takes place in the Saronic and Argolic gulfs, ends on Saturday. The event also draws hundreds of visitors to the picturesque town, known as the first capital of modern Greece and an important Venetian stronghold. [Evangelos Bougiotis/ANA-MPA]