ATHEX: Banks index hits 14-month high, offsetting Brexit blues

The Brexit limbo that affected most eurozone stock markets on Wednesday was largely offset in Athens by optimism in the local credit sector and the continued decline of Greek bond yields, leaving the main index at Athinon Avenue largely unchanged, while the banks index climbed to levels unseen in 14 months.

The Athens Exchange (ATHEX) general index ended at 873.13 points, shedding 0.04 percent from Tuesday’s 873.50 points. The large-cap FTSE 25 index contracted 0.24 percent to 2,163.66 points.

However, the banks index improved 0.69 percent, as National grabbed 1.95 percent, Alpha improved 1.07 percent and Piraeus augmented 0.59 percent. Coca-Cola HBC shrank 1.97 percent and Viohalco was down 1.59 percent.

In total 42 posted gains, 56 suffered losses and 30 closed unchanged.

Turnover amounted to 71.2 million euros, down from Tuesday’s 83.1 million.

In Nicosia the general index of the Cyprus Stock Exchange increased 0.14 percent to close at 65.50 points.