Turkey expresses displeasure at military exercise with barrage of violations

VASSILIS NEDOS

Turkey, Defense, Diplomacy

Turkish fighter jets on Wednesday conducted a total of 70 airspace violations, which led to six overflights and five mock dogfights with Greek fighter jets.

The recent flare-up in tension over the Aegean is seen in Athens as a reaction to Greece’s joint military exercise with Cyprus,  dubbed Steel Arrow, perceived by Ankara as a challenge in the Eastern Mediterranean.

According to sources, Ankara has already sent a message via an official channel announcing its displeasure over the said exercise.

It said Steel Arrow was a “blow below the belt,” given that it was held while Turkey was engaged in its operation in northern Syria.

