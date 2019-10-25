Grouper | Athens | November 7

American experimental electronic musician, artist and producer Liz Harris comes to Athens for an appearance as part of the St Paul’s Sessions concert program organized by the Anglican church of the same name. The artist is coming with her latest project, Nivhek, the successor of her solo act Grouper, which broke out in 2008 with the album “Dragging a Dead Deer Up a Hill” and last year released its 11th album, “Grid of Points.” The show will take place at the Diplareios School in downtown Athens, starting at 9 p.m. Tickets cost 22 euros from www.ticketservices.gr or by calling 210.723.4567.



Diplareios School, 3 Theatrou Square, Omonia