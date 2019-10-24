NEWS | Kathimerini English Edition Ethnarhou Makariou Avenue & 2, Falireos Street

 
Thessaloniki man arrested over child porn

A 55-year-old man was arrested in the northern port city of Thessaloniki on Thursday on charges of possessing and distributing child pornography.

The arrest was made by local authorities after receiving information from the National Center of Missing and Exploited Children in the US.

In a raid on his home, police seized 15 hard disks, three tablets and four mobile phones containing thousands of images and video files with child pornography.

He appeared before a Thessaloniki prosecutor later on Thursday.

