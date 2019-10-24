Police nab 5 suspected members of Attica ram-raid ring

Police in Attica on Thursday announced the arrest of five suspected members of a robbery ring that is believed to have driven stolen cars through the front of shops, chiefly electronic goods retailers, before looting the premises and fleeing.



According to sources, the ring is believed to be behind a total of 40 robberies that netted it some 210,000 euros’ worth of goods.



The suspects have been linked to other robberies and burglaries in the past by police who have also tied a fifth suspect, currently in detention pending trial for a separate offense, to the racket’s activities.