A letter of intent signed earlier this month by the defense ministers of Greece and France paves the way for Athens acquisition of two navy frigates but also seems to signal a broader cooperation framework in the area of defense.

Seen by Kathimerini, the letter signed by Greece’s Nikos Panagiotopoulos and France’s Florence Parly speaks of the intention to “develop and reinforce” their relationship in the domain of naval capabilities as well as of an “exclusive defense partnership” that would enable Greece to acquire the two Belh@rra frigates.

However, it also stresses that a “distinct and specific arrangement” would be needed to define the parameters of any agreement, as the letter of intent is not legally or financially binding.