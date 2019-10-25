Man falls from sixth floor, walks away with minor injuries

A 45-year old man on Friday survived a fall off the sixth floor of an apartment building, sustaining only minor injuries, state-run news agency ANA-MPA reported.

The incident occurred at 10:40 a.m. on central Veikou Street in the Athens district of Galatsi.

Police said his balcony fall was stopped by the awning of a confectionery business housed in the basement of the same building.

He was rushed to hospital where doctors established that he has suffered only light injuries and his life is not at risk.

Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances of the incident.