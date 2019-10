A light earthquake was felt in the city of Iraklio on Crete on Tuesday afternoon, without any injuries or damages being reported.

Athens’ Geodynamic Institute put the tremor’s magnitude at 4.1 Richter, with the European-Mediterranean Seismological Center giving a slightly higher reading of 4.2.

The epicenter of the 3 p.m. earthquake was at sea, 38 kilometers north of Iraklio, while its depth was just over 60 kilometers.