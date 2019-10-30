The Greek prime minister made a start on Tuesday by speaking on the rising number of migrant arrivals on the islands. However, his decision to respond to Turkey over its attempt to turn refugees and migrants into pawns in a geostrategic game must not end with one speech.



The government must not be reluctant about speaking openly about how migratory flows to the islands of the eastern Aegean are being manipulated and how a humanitarian problem is being used “strategically” by our neighbors.



Greek society, which is called upon to bear the brunt of the problem, must be informed. It should be made aware of what the Ministry of Foreign Affairs knows.