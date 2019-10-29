AEK has surprisingly found itself at the foot of the Basket League table after five rounds of games, succumbing to hitherto winless Rethymno. This has led to a five-way tie at the bottom, also involving such big names as PAOK and Aris.

This season’s league is growing ever more unpredictable, besides Panathinaikos being the clear favorite, with Peristeri keeping up with the Greens thanks to their 88-62 strolling past Lavrio at home. Panathinaikos is also on five out of five, dismissing Aris 108-86 in Athens.

Promitheas is now alone in third, one point off the pace, after seeing off Ifaistos 75-72 on Limnos in a fascinating game on Saturday.

Promoted Ionikos has made it three wins in a row defeating visiting Larissa 68-64, to catch up with Lavrio and Ifaistos as well as Iraklis that suffered a home upset to improving Panionios (101-96).

Panionios is joint eighth with Kolossos, that eased past PAOK on Rhodes with an 87-66 score.

However it is Rethymno’s 75-67 victory on Crete over high-spending AEK that steals the headlines, as AEK has slumped to its fourth loss in five games, and Rethymno upset the odds to score its maiden win for the season led by Limassol-born Andreas Christodoulou with 19 points.